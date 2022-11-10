GLOCESTER – Music at the Meeting House will present the Coast Guard Academy Chorale on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m., at the Chepachet Baptist Church, 1213 Putnam Pike.
Titled “A Celebration in Song,” the program will feature a postponed commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and a tribute to veterans and to those who served their community and country by fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Especially welcome will be veterans of all eras and police, firefighters, rescue teams, medical professionals, and other first responders; staffs of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and other employees and volunteers who were on the front lines.
The young men and women of the Coast Guard Academy will sing patriotic songs, including service songs, and a selection of sea shanties. Also performing will be Amanda Santo and Jason Shealy, who will sing popular songs associated with the World War II era, accompanied by Marie Kane on the piano. Klancy Martin on trumpet and Marilyn Knight on the church’s historic tracker pipe organ, will perform instrumental versions of patriotic songs and World War II era selections.
The concert is open to the public without charge, but a free will offering will be taken. Refreshments will be served afterwards and there will be a chance to meet the performers. There will be no COVID restrictions, but masks are always prudent. For more information, visit chepachetbaptist.org.
