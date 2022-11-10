GLOCESTER – Music at the Meeting House will present the Coast Guard Academy Chorale on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m., at the Chepachet Baptist Church, 1213 Putnam Pike.

Titled “A Celebration in Song,” the program will feature a postponed commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and a tribute to veterans and to those who served their community and country by fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Especially welcome will be veterans of all eras and police, firefighters, rescue teams, medical professionals, and other first responders; staffs of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and other employees and volunteers who were on the front lines.

