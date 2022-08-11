CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Music at the Monastery summer concert series will present the band All About Amy on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m., on the monastery grounds, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
The band plays hits from the 70s-80s through today. Samples of their music can be found at www.facebook.com/AllAboutAmyBand.
