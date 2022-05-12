PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society, in partnership with the Mile of History Association, will present Music in the Garden, a series of five summer-evening concerts at the Shakespeare’s Head Garden, 21 Meeting St., beginning Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.
The mid-week performances will help support a historic Colonial Revival garden and offer an opportunity to enjoy outdoor music on Providence’s East Side.
The monthly, Wednesday evening concerts will feature an eclectic mix of musical genres by local musicians, from May through September. These include jazz and R&B vocals from singer/ songwriter Alexus Lee; Americana from Saddle Up the Chicken; and traditional African music infused with modern, Latin and Brazilian influences from Sidy Maiga. Cowboy and Lady duo Tyler-James Kelly and Jess Powers will present country blues, and Dave Zinno and friends wrap it all up with an acoustic jazz trio.
The 1938 garden sits behind the 1772 John Carter House, also known as the 'Shakespeare's Head' building. In addition to serving as home to John and Amey Carter and their 12 children, the building also housed the Providence Gazette, a bookshop, and the post office. These were all advertised with a sign depicting a bust of William Shakespeare. The current garden, designed by landscape architect James Graham, was added over 150 years later following the 1938 hurricane.
The garden is located at 21 Meeting Street between Benefit and North Main streets. Garden gates open at 6:30 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for PPS and MoHA members. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs; seating is not provided.
To learn more, visit the PPS website at pvdpreservation.org.
