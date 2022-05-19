EAST GREENWICH – Music on the Hill invites audiences to welcome summer with seven chamber music concerts, in four Ocean State cities. Masterworks by Brahms and Beethoven are performed with less familiar, undiscovered music, including commissions and local premieres. The ensemble of 21 artists includes many musicians born and raised in Rhode Island, and three featured composers were born in the Ocean State.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. The one-hour concerts are performed without intermission. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
• Lawn concert with Narragansett Brass Quintet: Sunday, May 29, at 3 p.m., at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Road, Warwick. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. Rain or shine – in case of inclement weather, the concert will move under cover at Clouds Hill. No restroom facilities are available.
• Moving Voices: Wednesday, June 1, at 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Features chamber music of Rossini, Hill, Wallen, Foote and Masso, for strings, flute, French horn and voice.
• Trio Time: Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Features chamber music trios by Brahms, Kolm, and Schulhoff, for flute, clarinet, and strings.
• A Great Day for Singing: Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m., at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Features “I Could Have Danced All Night” and other favorite showtunes by Rodgers & Hart, Bernstein, Sondheim, Porter, Gershwin, and Lerner & Loewe, with chamber music by Rachmaninoff and Klughardt for strings, oboe and piano.
• Inspirations: Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Features trios by Beethoven and Fabregas, with two new pieces for vibraphone.
• Rhode Island Composers: Thursday, June 9, at 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Features Edith Hemenway’s “A Child’s Garden,” “Six Poems” by Robert Louis Stevenson and Anthony R. Green’s “The Baldwin Sonata.”
• Violin Virtuosity: Sunday, June 12, at 3 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Features Brahms’ “Violin Sonata No. 3,” Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” and more.
