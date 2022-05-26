NORTH PROVIDENCE – Music on the Hill presents A Great Day for Singing, a concert of favorite show tunes, with chamber music by Rachmaninoff and Klughardt for strings, oboe and piano, on Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. Visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
