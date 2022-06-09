CRANSTON – Music on the Hill presents Rhode Island Composers, a concert featuring Edith Hemenway’s “A Child’s Garden,” “Six Poems” by Robert Louis Stevenson and Anthony R. Green’s “The Baldwin Sonata,” on Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive.
Music on the Hill will present Violin Virtuosity, featuring Brahms’ “Violin Sonata No. 3,” Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” and more, on Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich.
Concert tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. Visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
