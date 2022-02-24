NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra will present its winter concert on Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m., at St. Peter’s by-the-Sea-Episcopal Church, 72 Central St.
The concert’s centerpiece is one of Johannes Brahms’ most famous works, “Double Concerto,” featuring Sophia Szokolay, violin, and Alan Toda Ambara, violoncello. Also on the program are Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture,” and ”D’un Soir Triste” and “D’un Matin de Printemps,” by French composer Lili Boulanger.
Admission is free, however, donations are welcome. Non-perishable food items will be collected in support of St. Peter’s by-the-Sea’s Community Market.
For more information, visit: www.NABSCO.org/events or call 401-274-4578.
