PROVIDENCE – The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra will present a special celebration of the season on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m., in the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, 30 Fenner St.
NaBSco is partnering with Rhode Island Latino Arts and other community members for a Rhode Island premiere performance of “Handel’s Messiah,” “El Mesías Part I,” and the “Hallelujah Chorus” in Spanish.
The program will also include popular Latino Christmas songs of “Las Posadas” and “Villancicos.”
The soloists for the “El Mesías” performance are Krista Rose Wilhelmsen, soprano; Sarah Izzi Hamel, alto; Daniel Kamalic, tenor; and René de la Garza, bass. The choral director is Joseph Amante y Zapata.
Tickets are pay what you can and are available at the door or online at NABSCO.org. Support the R.I. Food Bank by bringing a non-perishable food item.
For more information, visit: www.NABSCO.org/events or call 401-274-4578.
