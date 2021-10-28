PROVIDENCE – The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra will present its season concert opener on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m., in the McVinney Auditorium, 43 Dave Gavitt Way.
The program’s centerpiece is one of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s most famous works, Symphony No. 6 “The Pathetique.” Also featured on the concert is Jose Moncayo’s “Huapango.” Stephanie Ann Boyd’s “Dark Sky Soliloquy,” featuring NABSCO’s string section, will also be performed.
General admission is $15, seniors and students $5, and children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.NABSCO.org. Support the R.I. Food Bank by bringing a nonperishable food item.
For more information, visit www.NABSCO.org/events or call 401-274-4578.
