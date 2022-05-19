PROVIDENCE – The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra, Rhode Island’s premier community based orchestra, will present its Season Finale Concert on Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m., in the McVinney Auditorium, 43 Dave Gavitt Way.
The program’s centerpiece is one of Gustave Mahler’s epic pieces, “Symphony No. 5.” Also on the program is the “Viola Sonata” by Rebecca Clarke, orchestrated by Ruth Lomon, featuring Consuelo Sherba, viola, and excerpts from Edward “Duke” Ellington’s River Suite.
Admission is “Pay what you think is fair”. Tickets are available at the door or at https://tinyurl.com/2mc5b2xh. Please support the R.I. Food Bank by bringing a non-perishable food item.
For more information, visit www.NABSCO.org/events or call 401-274-4578. For their own protection and that of others around them, we strongly encourage our audience members to remain masked while in the performance venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.