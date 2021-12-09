NEWPORT – The Newport Navy Choristers will present their annual holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E. Main Road, Portsmouth.
The concert will benefit the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, an agricultural education project of Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and Portsmouth Middle School. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 15 and under.
For tickets and more information, visit www.easternriconservation.org/events/holiday or contact Sara Churgin at schurgin.ericd@gmail.com or 401-225-6033.
