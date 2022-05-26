NEWPORT – The Newport Mansions feature one of the greatest collections of fine and decorative arts of the Gilded Age. Set in elaborate period rooms, these objects are not always visible up close, and their significance is often overlooked.
Beginning Friday, May 27, The Preservation Society of Newport County will shine a spotlight on important Gilded Age artifacts with “Anything You Want: A Closer Look at Treasures from Newport’s Gilded Age.” The exhibition runs through Sunday, Oct. 30, in the second-floor galleries at Rosecliff. Get a preview at NewportMansions.org.
Visiting Curator Ulysses Grant Dietz has chosen more than 100 treasures from across the Preservation Society’s properties.
HBO’s new drama “The Gilded Age” was filmed extensively at the Preservation Society’s historic houses. Spectacular objects from these same houses will be on view in the exhibition. Just like the fictional characters in the show, the real-life people of the Gilded Age were consumers, users, and admirers of beautiful things. The objects presented at Rosecliff represent the diversity of their lived experiences. They include a grandiose dressing table from Mrs. Astor’s New York City house, now in Chateau-sur-Mer; a glamorous marble-topped sideboard made in Paris for the Berwinds’ French-style chateau, The Elms; and a washstand made in a Michigan factory and used by the largely immigrant staff employed by the Vanderbilts at The Breakers. The exhibition explores how these objects reflect the lives of Newport’s residents during the Gilded Age and further interrogates period ideas about class, gender, and racial difference.
For more information, visit NewportMansions.org.
