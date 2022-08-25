NEWPORT – The Preservation Society of Newport County will open Hunter House to the public for the first time in nearly three years, offering a new guided tour that explores the lives of the many occupants of the 18th-century house.

Guided tours of this iconic house dating back to Newport’s colonial era will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 5 through Sept. 4, and Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 2. There will be six tours per day, each limited to eight persons. Tickets will not be sold onsite; advance tickets can be purchased at www.NewportMansions.org or by visiting a ticket sales station at The Breakers, Marble House or The Elms.

