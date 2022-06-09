NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The North Attleborough Farmers Market will open on Wednesday, June 15, and runs every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Oct. 12 at Veterans Park, 43 South Washington St.
The market will include farm-fresh locally-grown produce, honey, flowers as well as local artisans, baked goods, food trucks, live music and more. New for this year’s markets will be theme nights featuring 80s Night, Doggie Night to name a few.
The market is sponsored by the Downtown North Attleborough Collaborative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.