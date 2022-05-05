CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of music from Scotland featuring North Sea Gas on Sunday, May 8, at 7 p.m. Admission is $18 in advance, $20 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
North Sea Gas is a folk band from Scotland who have now been performing their blend of poignant and rousing songs and high-energy instrumentals for 40 years. The band features a combination of fiddle, guitar, mandolin, bodhran and bouzouki, complementing three-part vocal harmonies and a sense of humor.
North Sea Gas have released 22 albums with “Hearth & Homeland” being the most recent and they are constantly adding new material to their shows. One of their previous albums, “The Fire and the Passion of Scotland,” was “Album of the Year” at Celtic Radio in the U.S., winning first place in the “Jigs and Reels” category as well for the set of tunes on the album. The band is led by founder Dave Gilfillan on lead vocals, guitar and banjo, Ronnie “Mac” MacDonald on lead and harmony vocals, guitar and bouzouki and Grant Simpson on fiddle and vocals.
