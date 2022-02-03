PROVIDENCE – The 2022 Northeast International Auto Show returns to the Rhode Island Convention Center with hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, exotics and more on Friday, Feb. 4, from noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees are invited to sit behind wheels, ask questions and inspect engines in a non-selling environment. From the latest all-electric vehicles to heavy duty trucks, attendees will enjoy an up-close look at all the new vehicles. Also, don’t miss pets looking for forever homes in Subaru’s Pet Adoption area.
The auto show will be operated in full accordance with all appropriate health and safety protocols in place.
Admission to the event is $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and older and students under 21 with student ID, when purchased online. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Purchase advance tickets and save $2 at www.ProvidenceAutoShow.com .
