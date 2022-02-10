WARWICK – The Ocean State Orchid Society will meet via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.
The meeting ID is 851 9442 1440 and the passcode is 843210.
Kelly McCracken of High Desert Orchids will be speaking about mounted orchid culture. Orchids will be offered for sale following the presentation.
