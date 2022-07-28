LINCOLN – Hearthside House will host an old-fashioned ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 3 p.m., on the grounds of the museum, 677 Great Road.
Guests are invited to relax at a table under the tent to enjoy an ice cream sundae with toppings of their choice. Ragtime tunes will get toes tapping and memories flowing with the old-time songs performed by the barbershop quartet Generations. Lawn games of croquet, bean bag toss, checkers, or ring toss will test your skills or sit down at the table with a tarot card reader. Featured inside the museum will be a display of antique portable phonographs from the early days of recorded music. Collector Ron L’Herault will acquaint visitors with these rare examples from his collection, ranging from the early 1900s to the 1940s. A self-guided tour of the first floor is optional. The gift shop will be open and chances on raffle prizes are also offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.