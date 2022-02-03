WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, 142 Clinton St., has rescheduled its Open Mic Night that was to be held on Jan. 29, to Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
The fundraising event will include music, poetry, comedy and monologues.
Sign up for a 5 or 10 minute slot, or purchase tickets to attend, at www.ristage.org .
The cost is $10 for all, at the door or in advance at www.ristage.org .
