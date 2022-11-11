Ornament to perform at the Stadium Theatre Nov. 25 Nov 11, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOONSOCKET – New England rock orchestra Ornament will present an evening of music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m.Ornament presents a musical production complete with bursting sound and a dazzling light show including strobes, lasers, and fog.Using traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues, and gospel music, Ornament’s show tells the tale of a real Christmas story; a story of Christmas wishes being answered.Admission is $21, $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ornament Music New England Christmas Evening Light Show Stadium Theatre Box Office Carol × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge Latest News See 'Coppelia' at The Park Theatre Ornament to perform at the Stadium Theatre Nov. 25 Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday in Central Falls Harris Library will hold holiday book fair Saturday Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News See 'Coppelia' at The Park Theatre Ornament to perform at the Stadium Theatre Nov. 25 Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday in Central Falls Harris Library will hold holiday book fair Saturday Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured 1 Professional painting Nov 10, 2022 featured showcase 1 Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI Nov 10, 2022
