Saturday, April 29
The Kennedys at Stone Soup Coffeehouse – The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence. Tickets are $22, and are available at the door or reserved at http://stonesoupcoffeehouse.org/.
May Breakfast – Park Place Congregational Church, 71 Park Place, Pawtucket, from 7 to 11 a.m. The cost is $12 per person; $7 for children 5-12; free for ages 4 and under. The menu will include cereal, oatmeal, muffins, quiche, scrambled eggs, French toast, home-fries, sausage, ham, baked beans, fruit cup, juice, coffee, tea and milk. For more information, call 401-726-2800 or email office@ppucc.necoxmail.com.
Sunday, April 30
Rhode Island Bluegrass Alliance Hall of Fame Induction – Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m., in a ceremony at the Elks Lodge, 42 Nooseneck Hill Road. Radio host Amy Orlomoski and the Neon Valley Boys band were selected as the 2023 inductees for their lifetime achievements. Tickets are $20 for RIBA members and $25 for non-members. Tickets for children, 15 years old or younger, are $10. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ribluegrass.org or at the door.
É.T.É – Québec traditional music – at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $24 on the day of the show. Call in reservations to 401-725-9272.
11th annual Breakfast With The Saints – at St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Enjoy a breakfast buffet under the largest collection of fresco paintings in North America. Admission is $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $10, ages 6-12, at the door only; free for ages under 5. Tickets are available at Vose True Value, Honey Shop, Timeless Antiques, Bileau’s Flowers, and Creative Impressions. For more information, visit stannartsandculturalcenter.org.
Ongoing, May
Free May Birding Walks with Audubon – at locations across the state. Spring migration is here, with different bird species moving through each week. Audubon offers more than 30 free birding walks throughout the month of May. These walks are geared for teen to adult, and novice birders are welcome. There are also Saturday programs geared just for families. Although all programs are free, registration is required. For dates, details, and to register, visit the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar.
May 5-7
“Peter Pan” – performed at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $29, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
One Act Play Festival – presented by Rhode Island Stage Ensemble at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St., Woonsocket. Admission is $10 at the door or online at www.ristage.org.
May 5-21
“Hail Mary” – a comedy presented by Attleboro Community Theatre, at the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge at 71 North Main St., Attleboro, Mass., Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. through May 21. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8ttws6.
Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7
May Day Market – will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterfire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. The event will include vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry, woodworking and more. Admission is free.
May Breakfast – hosted by The Holy Name Society at St. Anthony Church, Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the St. Anthony Church Parish Center, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Tickets are $10 per person, per day. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by contacting Rolando Perez at 401-724-1408 or John Baxter at 401-258-6602.
Saturday, May 6
Citizens Free Family Fun Day – Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, RI, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium is open free to the public on the first Saturday of every month. Join Audubon for nature stories, animal discoveries, hikes, and more. No need to register. Visit www.asri.org.
Lincoln Memorial Day Parade Pasta Dinner – at the Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln, 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $15/adults; $10/children; free for ages 5 and under. Purchase tickets at Town Hall, 100 River Road, Lincoln; We Roast Coffee, 276 Front St., Lincoln; Ted’s Paint, 194 Front St., Lincoln; and the Lincoln Senior Center. For more information, email lincolnmemorialday@gmail.com or call 401-333-8416 or 401-333-8417.
Seamus Egan Project – at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the show. Call in reservations to 401-725-9272.
100th St. James Episcopal Church May Breakfast – held at in the church’s parish hall, 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket, from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12. The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, baked beans, French toast, muffins, and beverages. There will also be plants, crafts, books, May baskets, and Swedish items for sale.
Sunday, May 7
The Bristol Chorale and Chamber Orchestra of Massachusetts – presents its spring concert “All Things Bright and Beautiful” at 3 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main Street, Attleboro, Mass. Donations accepted at the door. Call 508-212-4774 or visit tbcma.org.
May Breakfast – hosted by the North Attleborough Historical Society, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Little Red Schoolhouse, next door to the Woodcock Garrison, 362 North Washington St., North Attleboro, Mass. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for those under 5. For an additional $2 you can visit the omelet station. A tour of the historic Woodcock Garrison house, available from 9 a.m. to noon, is included in the price of the breakfast. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Friday, May 12
Blues-Rock Fest – Celebrating the music of the J. Geils Band featuring Danny Klein’s Full House and the James Montgomery Blues Band at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29, $34, and $42. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, May 13
Howie Mandel at the Stadium Theatre – Comedian Howie Mandel, also known as a celebrity judge of “America’s Got Talent” and host of the hit TV game show “Deal or No Deal,” takes the Stadium stage with his comedy. At the Stadium, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Admission is $46, $56, $66, $76, $96. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Old Blind Dogs – perform Scottish music at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance or $22 on the day of the show. Call in reservations to 401-725-9272.
Thursday-Friday, May 18-19
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” – performed at the Stadium Theatre on Thursday and Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, May 20
Kate Prascher at Stone Soup Coffeehouse – The show starts at 7 p.m., at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence. Tickets are $20, and are available at the door or reserved at http://stonesoupcoffeehouse.org/.
The Righteous Brothers – Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 8 p.m. Admission is $36, $46, $56, $66. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Sunday, May 21
Turtle Time with Audubon – Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Mass., 1-3 p.m. Meet and greet Audubon turtles Otto and Speedy, who call Caratunk home. Then enjoy a 15-minute walk to spot wild turtles in the pond. Dress for the weather. Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 5 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Rhode Island Women’s Expo – at the Crowne Plaza, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, at 11 a.m. More than 80 exhibitors and presentations, fashion show, prize giveaways, product sampling and more. Receive a $5 Dunkin’ Gift Gard with $7 admission ticket. Once tickets are sold out, they may be purchased at the door for $12. Visit https://riwomensexpo.com.
Sunday, May 28
Town of Blackstone’s Memorial Day Celebration – The event will kick off with the Memorial Day Parade, which will step off from the Town Common at 1 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street on to St. Paul Street and conclude with a ceremony in front of Blackstone’s Municipal Center. The event will be followed by entertainment and ending with fireworks.
Monday, May 29
Town of Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Celebration – The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the Keefe Funeral Home parking lot, turning onto Smithfield Avenue from Higginson Avenue. The parade will travel north on Smithfield Avenue before turning east on Walker Street, rotating north onto Chapel Street and continuing onto Great Road ending at Chase Farm Park where there will be a post-parade celebration from noon to 3 p.m. The event features a concert, food trucks, and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit hearthsidehouse.org.
Music on the Hill – Lawn concert with the Narragansett Brass Quintet, at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Road, Warwick, 3 p.m. A one-hour concert of brass music from four centuries. Sensory-friendly, perfect for all ages and experiences. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. Rain or shine, in case of inclement weather, the concert will move under cover at Clouds Hill. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Tuesday, May 30
Music on the Hill – Baroque and Mozart and Beers, Oh My, 7 p.m., LineSider Brewing, 1485 South County Trail, East Greenwich. Chamber music in a casual setting. Enjoy craft beer, Yacht Club soda, and food truck fare, along with music of Bach, Telemann and Mozart for flute, horn, guitar, and strings. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Thursday, June 1
Music on the Hill – Spotlight, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Quartets, trios, and duets by Mozart, Schubert, de Falla, Dvorak, Wallen and R.I. composer Sebastian Currier. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Friday, June 2
Summer Sillies presents “Raw Truth” by Dan Martin – a live recording event at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, in the Marquee Room at 7 and 9 p.m. A night of comedy with local comedians. An 18+ event. Seating is limited. Tickets are $26. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Monday, June 5
Music on the Hill – “Rhapsody In Blue,” 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” in an arrangement for piano-four-hands. Scholarship winner Liam DeRosa performs Forsyth, and more. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Tuesday, June 6
Music on the Hill – French Horn, 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St. East Greenwich. Chamber music for French horn, oboe, piano, and strings by Brahms, Reinecke, and Muhly. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Saturday, June 10
Music on the Hill – Finale, 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Chamber music adventure, from Bach to Prokofiev to Dave Anderson. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door (cash and check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Heritage Ballet – presents An Evening of Dance at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, $30 and $35. . Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Saturday, June 17
Blackstone River Theatre Summer Solstice Festival – will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Diamond Hill Park, 4125 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event features four entertainment stages and a children’s activity area. Adult tickets are $20 at the gate. Seniors 65-and-over pay $15, children 6-15 pay $5 and children 5-and-under get in free. For the event schedule, visit www.riverfolk.org/brtssf. The rain date is Sunday, June 18.
Friday-Sunday, June 23-25
Newport Flower Show – A colorful and beautiful voyage through the floral world, all within the rooms, terrace and lawn of Marble House. Daytime tickets for The Newport Flower Show will be for a specific date and time slot, either 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. VIP early admission at 8 a.m. is also available. Parking is free in the Preservation Society lot across Bellevue Avenue from Marble House. For tickets, go to www.newportmansions.org/events/the-newport-flower-show.
