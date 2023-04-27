Birding walks
Buy Now

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will host free May birding walks at locations across the state. These walks are geared for teen to adult, and novice birders are welcome. There are also Saturday programs geared just for families. Registration is required. For dates, details, and to register, visit the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar.

Saturday, April 29

The Kennedys at Stone Soup Coffeehouse – The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence. Tickets are $22, and are available at the door or reserved at http://stonesoupcoffeehouse.org/.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.