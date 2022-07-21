PAWTUCKET – In participation with the Pawtucket Festival, the Pawtucket Arts Collaborative invites local artists to submit works for its fall 2022 show “TEXT: Works Containing or About Words and Language.”
Top prize is $500, second place: $250, and third place: $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.