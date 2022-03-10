PROVIDENCE – Stone Soup Coffeehouse will present local artist Pamela Means at The Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or reserved online at stonesoupcoffeehouse.org.
Doors open 1/2 hour before the concert. All seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Drinks and goodies are now offered as part of the ticket price. Donations for refreshments, however, are graciously accepted and will be donated in turn to a worthy cause.
Parking is limited and carpooling, ride-sharing, and mass transit are highly encouraged. There is also available parking on Benefit Street, a short set of stairs leads up to The Music Mansion.
