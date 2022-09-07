PAWTUCKET – The 2022 Pawtucket Arts festival will celebrate the city’s creative and cultural life with 10 days of events, including dance, music, theater, film, visual and folk-traditional arts.
• The Arts Festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9, with Lorraine Mills Fest at 560 Mineral Spring Ave., where attendees can eat from a variety of food trucks, have a drink or two from a brewery and distillery, shop local art and crafts from studios and residents of the mill, and enjoy a variety of live entertainment.
• Downtown LIVE!: The festival’s opening weekend event will take over downtown Pawtucket on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented in association with The Pawtucket Foundation, the weekend festivities will feature music, exploration and celebration showcasing a broad range of the arts, including concerts, arts installations, gallery tours, street performers and culinary events.
• Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Pops in the Park” free concert will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m., in Slater Memorial Park. The performance will be followed by a 7 p.m. fireworks presentation sponsored by Bristol County Savings Bank.
• Slater Park Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Slater Park Fall Festival presented by Coastal1 Credit Union is a celebration of art and culture at historic Slater Memorial Park. The festival’s open-air market will highlight over 100 crafters, artisans, and creators of original handmade items.
