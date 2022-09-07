PAWTUCKET – The 2022 Pawtucket Arts festival will celebrate the city’s creative and cultural life with 10 days of events, including dance, music, theater, film, visual and folk-traditional arts.

• The Arts Festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9, with Lorraine Mills Fest at 560 Mineral Spring Ave., where attendees can eat from a variety of food trucks, have a drink or two from a brewery and distillery, shop local art and crafts from studios and residents of the mill, and enjoy a variety of live entertainment.

