PAWTUCKET – Gallery 175 in downtown Pawtucket is exhibiting large-scale photographic portraits by Robert Easton from March 5 to April 30. The photographs are of Pawtucket artists. The gallery is located at 175 Main St., in the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center; hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
A reception for Easton and the artists will take place Sunday, March 13, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the gallery. The event is open to the public, but masks are required. For information about Gallery 175, visit Gallery175.com.
The exhibit, “Portraits of Pawtucket Artists,” showcases 17 artists who occupy studios in the city. The artists are painters, sculptors, printmakers, photographers, mixed media, installation and fiber artists who exhibit their work regionally and nationally. Easton has captured these artists at ease and in natural light in their working studios.
Easton, a resident of Pawtucket, gained his technical expertise with a camera while serving in the military. While back in civilian life, he studied at Clark University and the Worcester Museum of Art, where he pursued creative approaches to photography.
