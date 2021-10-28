NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Rhode Island Post Card Club’s annual post card exhibit and sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Washington Masonic Lodge located at 1515 Ten Rod Road.
The show features a dozen dealers from throughout New England, who will offer vintage holiday and picture post cards as well as books, photographs, historic documents and other ephemera for sale. Admission is $4 at the door.
