PROVIDENCE – The musical “Rent” caused a sensation after opening in 1996. The story of a group of struggling young artists in the Manhattan of the mid-90s won a Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Its songs became anthems for many young theater folk then and since. And now that its 25th anniversary tour is on the road, the show hasn’t lost any of its relevancy.
“’Rent’ celebrates the uniqueness of being human,” says Lyndie Moe, who’s playing Maureen in the show, which plays at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday, Jan. 16. “It deals with death and heartbreak, and addiction. It’s still extremely relevant.”
Several of the characters in “Rent” deal with AIDS, which was epidemic in the 90s. The AIDS epidemic isn’t as dire now, says Moe, but we do have a new virus in our lives.
Moe played Maureen for two years in the show’s 20th anniversary tour. She landed the part in her first professional audition, at the age of 19. At the time, she was a freshman at Rider University in New Jersey.
“I wasn’t getting cast in any of the college shows,” she said. “A group of my friends were going to the ‘Rent’ auditions and asked if I wanted to come along.”
As it turns out, she was the only one cast from that group.
“Life works funny sometimes,” said Moe.
A native of Kansas, Moe said she knew at an early age that she wanted a life in the performing arts.
“I was a big yodeler when I was little, 6 or 7 years old,” she said. “I yodeled at local events, and I knew.”
The show’s producers called Moe at the end of 2020 about the 25th anniversary tour, which was scheduled for last February at PPAC. “Then COVID hit, so I stayed home.” The show was finally able to start rehearsals last September and opened formally in October.
When we spoke, Moe was on her last day with the show in San Francisco before their holiday break. They restarted on Jan. 3.
“We’ll be on the road through mid-April, and then in May, we’re starting up in Japan,” she said.
There’s a break in between, as the show’s set has to be shipped overseas.
Returning to the show after two years, Moe said she finds she’s feeling differently about it.
“I lost my grandma in 2020,” so the way the show deals with death of a loved one gives a new outlook, “a way to release my real emotions,” she said.
Most of the performers in this tour weren’t alive when “Rent” debuted. “We’re mostly 20 to 32 years old,” says Moe. “Some of our performers saw the original tour that featured Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal.”
“Rent” runs through Jan. 16, with two added matinées on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org .
