PROVIDENCE – Providence College and AS220 will present Music for the End Times: Ligeti's "Mysteries of the Macabre" and Laitman's "In Sleep the World is Yours” on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will be held at AS220 Black Box Theater, 95 Empire St., tickets are $20 and are available online at https://tinyurl.com/3dt3j84z .
The first part of the program will feature Caroline Spaeth performing György Ligeti’s "Mysteries of the Macabre" with Caroline Ly on piano. The second half will feature Rachel Hanauer singing Lori Laitman’s “In Sleep the World is Yours” with Crikkett Young on oboe and Nathaniel Baker on piano.
