PROVIDENCE – The Wilbury Theatre Group, in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, will preset FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival July 17-30.
The event brings together more than three hundred individual theater, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.
FringePVD kicks-off this year on Sunday, July 17 with an opening night party from 7 to 9 p.m., and will continue its community focus with free events throughout the festival including outdoor markets hosted by community partners at Haus of Codec plus Sims Aves Block Party + Family Fringe.
Single tickets and Fringe PVD passes are available now. For tickets and the latest updates, visit FringePVD.org.
