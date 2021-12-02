WARWICK – Providence Northern Model Railroad Club will hold its annual open house on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Old Warwick Grange, 1175 West Shore Road.
Suggested donation is $2 for adults, with a $5 family maximum; free for children under 12. The event will include trains of all types including Thomas, the Hogwarts Express and the Acela Express.
