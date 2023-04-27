LINCOLN – With the ringing of the school bell on the historic Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse on Sunday, May 7, visitors are welcomed to a spring celebration as it was once done over a hundred years ago at Lincoln’s last one-room school.
A number of traditions that once celebrated the arrival of spring will be experienced through a number of fun activities. The volunteers of the schoolhouse will be dressed in period clothing as they guide visitors to experience these traditions through crafts and activities, and will share the history behind each of them.
The celebration will be held in the historic schoolhouse, known as the “Hot Potato School,” in its new location at Chase Farm Park, moved there from its original location on Angell Road.
Adults and children are welcome to join in the fun of creating a paper May basket and fill it with paper flowers. Also to make and decorate a pinwheel that turns with the wind, a perfect activity for the open meadows at Chase Farm. Participants will also learn to use cyanotype paper to see how the sun develops an image of various objects from nature onto the paper. Capping off the celebration will be dancing to music around a colorful maypole.
All materials are provided with the admission cost of $10 per person. The program is appropriate for children 5 and older as well as adults. Three sessions will be held starting at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are made through the website at greatroadheritagecampus.org. The event will be held rain or shine.
