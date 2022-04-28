LINCOLN – Springtime is here and Lincoln’s Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse is welcoming the season and arrival of “gentler” weather with a celebration on Sunday, May 1, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Also known as the “Hot Potato School,” the historic schoolhouse is located at the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road. The history of spring traditions are explored while enjoying the beautiful outdoors, and all ages are invited to come learn through play. This lively springtime event features music and maypole dancing, cyanotype flower photography demonstrations, colorful May baskets, and make-and-take origami lilies. Each registrant will take home their projects along with historical information about the maypole tradition. Led by docents in period costume, the activities take place both outdoors and indoors.
Register online at www.hearthsidehouse.org. Cost is $8 per participant. Three sessions will be held to limit group size, at 1, 1:30, and 2 pm. The program will be held rain or shine.
For information or questions, contact info@hearthsidehouse.org, or call 726-0597.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.