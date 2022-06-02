PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society on Saturday, June 11, for the second of its Bicentennial Jubilees, featuring a free 1872 birthday party on the lawn of the John Brown House Museum in Providence. The program will begin at 1 p.m., with entertainment featured until 4 p.m.
Program attendees will be treated to a variety of 1872-inspired delights, including samples of Rhode Island history-inspired ice creams created by Clementine’s, Like No Udder, Three Sisters and The Wright Scoop all served on the Great Lawn. Helado Taiyaki will also be selling a special flavor at their shop that afternoon.
Guests will also enjoy a special visit from Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Zoomobile, and have access to educators and ambassador animals to learn more about the natural world, as well as the Zoo’s 1872 founding.
Additional entertainment will include performances by Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles, a dance-driven performance ensemble that steps through the decades of Irish dance and music, song, and story in America. Visitors will also be welcome to engage in period lawn games organized by the RIHS’s Teen Advisory Board, and to view the RIHS’s bicentennial birthday cake created by Chef Robert Zielinski from the International Baking & Pastry Institute at Johnson & Wales University.
The Jubilee will also mark the opening of a new exhibit honoring the 250th anniversary of the Gaspee Affair, “The Gaspee Legacy: Resistance or Treason?” at the John Brown House Museum.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Sunday, June 12.
The 1872 Jubilee is a part of the Rhode Island Historical Society’s Bicentennial Celebrations, sponsored by Amica Insurance, as well as Bank of America.
