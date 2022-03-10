Free Series Continues With Virtual Exploration of Old Stone Bank Records
Federal Hill Irish Blogger to Discuss Uncovered Stories of Rhode Island Immigrants
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Historical Society continues its free "Inside the Archives" series on Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m., with “Discovering the Secrets Within the Old Stone Bank Records” featuring historical researcher and writer Ray McKenna.
This virtual program will explore the significance of the Rhode Island Historical Society’s Old Stone Bank records and McKenna’s efforts to ensure their transcription for researchers. McKenna will also share the discoveries uncovered by his efforts, including the stories of Rhode Island’s immigrant communities in the 19th century, which he shares on his blog federalhillirish.com.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/oldstonebank.
