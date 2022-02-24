PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and Dave’s Coffee on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m., for the continuation of Drink in the History, a year-long series pairing R.I. beverages with history talks.
Program guests will be treated to cups of two different Dave’s Coffee roasts, an assortment of Allie’s donuts, and a bag of Dave’s Coffee to take home. In addition, Dave’s Coffee’s Director of Community Outreach Neal Bourdreau will share how the company selects, imports, and roasts their coffee. This will be complemented by a presentation by RIHS Deputy Executive Director of Collections & Interpretation Richard Ring, who will share the RIHS’s coffee logs and offer insights into R.I.’s history in the trade.
Tickets are $20 for RIHS members and $25 for non-members and can be purchased at rihs.org.
