PROVIDENCE – The 21st annual Rhode Island Honors Recital sponsored by the R.I. Music Education Association and the Providence College Music Department will be held on Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m., in the Providence College Smith Center for the Arts, 63 Eaton St.
The outstanding student musicians who will perform participated in the RIMEA Solo & Ensemble Festival in May 2022. They each received a “concert ready” and “Superior” rating from their judges and were invited to audition for members of RIMEA. They were then selected to perform in the 21st Annual Honors Recital. There were over 400 student musicians who performed at the Solo & Ensemble Festival and 14 students were selected to perform in the 21st Honors Recital.
The following Rhode Island student musicians will perform: Liam DeRosa, violin and viola, Cranston; Selina Amargo, soprano, Narragansett; Christopher Trek, piano and trombone, Cranston; Harry Feng, piano, Pawtucket; Jessica Lamoreux, soprano, North Scituate; Rachel Ouellette, flute, Bristol; Xia Myers, tenor, Cumberland; Jillian Reeve, soprano, Lincoln; Mia Schenenga, violoncello, East Greenwich; The Musica Dolce Honors String Quartet with Rachel Tagen, violin, North Kingstown; Evan Berthiaume, violin, East Greenwich; Henry Asher, viola, South Kingstown, and Mia Schenenga, violoncello, East Greenwich.
The 21st Annual Honors Recital is dedicated to Dr. Edward Drew who was the founder of this state-wide music event in 2001 and passed away in 2011.
The Honors Recital is free and open to the public. However, donations are gratefully accepted. Regarding COVID 19 protocols, masks are optional.
For more information, contact Susan Woythaler at honors@rimea.org or call 401-846-2125.
