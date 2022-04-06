PROVIDENCE – Daniel Robert Sullivan is very excited about coming to Providence with the touring company of “Dear Evan Hansen.”
“PPAC is where I first started seeing shows when I was kid,” said Sullivan in our recent phone interview. The show was Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Starlight Express.”
“I remember sitting way up in the nosebleed seats,” said Sullivan. “I could barely see anything, but I was so moved.” He was 12 or so at the time. “I got one of those big souvenir programs and read about the equipment they had to travel with. They had seven or eight trucks traveling from town to town. And that’s what we travel with now.”
Sullivan is the understudy for Larry Murphy, one of the parents in the show. “My job is to stand by and be ready. Sometimes it’s to give the main actor the day off, sometimes it’s for emergencies. I have to be ready to jump in at a moment’s notice.”
“Dear Evan Hansen” is an award-winning show, focusing on a confused 17-year-old whose therapist suggests that he write himself a letter every day, detailing what will be good about the day. When one of his letters is found in the pocket of a student who committed suicide, people mistake Evan for that student’s best friend. That couldn’t be further from the truth, but Evan rides with it, allowing the story to grow bigger until it’s completely out of control.
In the 2017 Tony Awards, “Dear Evan Hansen” was nominated for nine Tony Awards and picked up six, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score and Best Actor (Ben Platt).
“Our show only has eight characters,” says Sullivan. “It focuses on the lives of five teens and three adults. So there’s an understudy for each part.”
Sullivan was born in Newport and grew up in South County. When I told him that South County doesn’t really exist, he feigned shock. “I lived in Newport, Middletown, Jamestown, North Kingstown and Kingston.” A 1998 graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Sullivan remembers his first role ever. “It was in 5th grade. I played Colonel Cuddly. And I remember my first line. ‘I’m Colonel Cuddly at your service, dolls.’” He fondly recalls his theater teacher, Mrs. King, as being one of the first people to encourage him theatrically.
“I got my first real training at the Prout School.” Then on to URI, where he triple-majored in acting, secondary education and English. “Teaching is a big passion of mine,” says Sullivan, who did his student teaching at Hope High School in Providence.
This is Sullivan’s first time performing at PPAC. “It’s a big deal for me. I’ve performed all my life, and we never landed at PPAC.”
He’s not sure if he’ll get the call to actually perform while he’s here. “You never know when you’ll have to go on.” He certainly hopes to get to play Larry Murphy in at least one show while in town. “I’ve got 22 cousins in Warwick who’ve never seen me perform.”
“Dear Evan Hansen” runs through April 10 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. For tickets and information, call 401.421.ARTS of visit www.ppacri.org.
