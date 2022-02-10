PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present a performance of “Scheherazade!” led by guest conductor Lina González-Granados on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Vets, 1 Ave. of the Arts.
The 2021-2022 Amica Rush Hour Series continues on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m., featuring the R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra” alongside Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.”
The 2021-2022 Taco Classical Series continues on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m., featuring cellist Oliver Herbert in “Barber’s Cello Concerto,” with the Frank and Rimsky-Korsakov works. The Barber Cello Concerto was commissioned over 50 years ago by Rhode Island’s Brown family and was debuted by the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
All patrons must be fully vaccinated and show proof and ID at the door. Beginning with the Feb. 11 and 12 concerts, the definition of full vaccination includes receipt of a booster, if eligible. Masks must be worn in the hall at all times.
For tickets, visit https://tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.