PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present "Beethoven's Ninth" in a season finale on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at The Vets.
Guest conductor Leonard Slatkin leads the 2021-2022 Amica Rush Hour Series concert on Friday at 6:30 p.m., as well as the 2021-2022 Taco Classical Series concert on Saturday at 8 p.m., featuring the Providence Singers.
Saturday's program will also feature "Barber's Adagio for Strings" and Brahms' "How Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place" from A German Requiem in addition to Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.
All patrons must be fully vaccinated and show proof and ID at the door. Masks must be worn in the hall at all times.
Single Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.riphil.org or by calling 401-248-7000. Season subscriptions are available by calling 401-248-7000 or at https://tickets.riphil.org/subscriptions.
