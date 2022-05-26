NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Post Card Club, organized on May 25, 1958, celebrates its 64th birthday at its next meeting and sale on Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett St.
Post cards of all descriptions including town views and holiday greetings along with other historical books and paper items will be available for sale. A potluck buffet will be held at noon. Guests and club members are requested to bring along their favorite dish. The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge.
