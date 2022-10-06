PROVIDENCE – When the first national tour of the Broadway musical “Mean Girls” comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center, it will be a homecoming for Grace Romanello.

Romanello, a native of South Kingstown, is the show’s assistant dance captain as well as a swing performer. “I saw my first Broadway show at PPAC,” she said in our recent phone interview. “It was ‘Wicked.’ I was very, very young, maybe three years old. We sat in the second row, and I was blown away by it, so captured by that story.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.