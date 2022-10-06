PROVIDENCE – When the first national tour of the Broadway musical “Mean Girls” comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center, it will be a homecoming for Grace Romanello.
Romanello, a native of South Kingstown, is the show’s assistant dance captain as well as a swing performer. “I saw my first Broadway show at PPAC,” she said in our recent phone interview. “It was ‘Wicked.’ I was very, very young, maybe three years old. We sat in the second row, and I was blown away by it, so captured by that story.”
She’s also performed on the PPAC stage before, as a competition dancer. “There were 800 of us on that stage that day. I’m so excited to be back performing on that stage, with just a few less people.”
“Mean Girls” is based on the 2004 comedy of the same name. Both the movie and the musical were written by SNL alumna Tina Fey. It’s called a “coming of age” story about a young woman trying to fit in at her new high school by associating with the “mean girls.”
Romanello and the rest of the company started the process back in August 2019 but had to shut down in March of 2020. “We restarted last September. By then, we had lost six cast members in the pandemic, so we had to start with rehearsing the new people.” When she says they “lost” six cast members, it simply means that some folks opted not to return when rehearsals started up again.
Romanello was a competitive dancer in her early years. “It took a majority of my time, but I eased up as I got older.” In her junior year at Prout High School, she decided to get more involved in theater. “I played Mayzie in ‘Seussical’ and the Narrator in ‘Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ I liked to help on the creative side too, and musically directed another show.”
When she graduated from Prout, Romanello went to work on cruise ships. She turned 18 that October and started working with Norwegian Cruise Lines as a production singer. Later, she was a dancer, singer and aerialist on the Royal Caribbean line. “We did ‘Grease’ on that ship. I played Cha Cha and understudied Rizzo. I got to play her a few times.”
When her cruise ship contract ran out, Romanello returned to New York and started auditioning. “I saw an ad in ‘Backstage’ for ‘Mean Girls’ auditions. I auditioned for a principal role, and I got cut.” She knew there were dancer auditions for the show for members of Actors Equity. “I was non-Equity at the time, but I gambled and went down anyway. They saw everyone, 600 of us. I was number 566.”
She got called back and went through a month’s worth of further auditioning. As a swing performer, she has to learn and know the tracks for all eight female ensemble members, along with some male performers as well. She is also the show’s social media captain, a new position. “TikTok blew up so much during the pandemic, and the show’s producers wanted to keep up. It’s my job to create backstage content, to get people excited about seeing the show. When you go on ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Instagram and see an Instagram or TikTok bit, there’s a 99 percent chance that I created it.”
Romanello will celebrate her birthday while the show is in Providence. “I have 75-plus people coming on my birthday. The dates worked out so well. I have people flying in, driving in, my family, my friends.”
Romanello says she is “blessed to do this at a very young age.” Working a national tour, says Romanello, “is not just a job, it’s a life. You don’t get to go home and be with your family and friends, you’re on the road.”
The Providence Performing Arts Center presents “Mean Girls” through Sunday, Oct. 9. For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org.
