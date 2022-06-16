CENTRAL FALLS – The Ranger Walkabout series will revisit the War in Saylesville today, Thursday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m., in Moshassuck Cemetery, 978 Lonsdale Ave.
In 1934, Rhode Islanders were at war – with each other. On top of the pressures and pains of the Great Depression, the 1934 General Textile Strike had further increased tensions in the state. During an especially violent confrontation, the strikers lost four of their own; two of those fatalities occurred during the “Saylesville Massacre.” This tour will consider the lasting legacy of this strike as well as this moment of crisis.
Wear comfortable footwear and bring water. There are no facilities available for this program.
