BRISTOL – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will host its Raptor Weekend 2022 at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eagles, owls, hawks, and falcons will be featured in live presentations, educational programs, and activities for bird enthusiasts of all ages. Audubon Raptor Weekend presents an opportunity for visitors to get up-close with many species and learn about their adaptations and habitats in this family-friendly weekend event.
In addition to owl and hawk presentations by Audubon experts, wildlife rehabilitators from across the Northeast will bring their expertise with birds of prey to the event.
Connecticut-based raptor rehabilitator, Mary-Beth Kaeser of Horizon Wings, will return this year on Saturday. She will be presenting an eagle, American kestrel, peregrine falcon, red-shouldered hawk and more.
Wildlife rehabilitator and Connecticut falconer, Christine Peyreigne of Wilton, Conn., will present her popular raptor program with eagles, hawks and owls on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, presenters Marcia and Mark Wilson of Eyes on Owls will introduce the audience to a wide variety of live owls, some native to New England and other species that are found across the globe. The Wilsons will also explore the protection of owls and their habitats.
Entertaining and educational games and activities for families will be featured both days. Admission also provides access to the award-winning Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium and entrance to the center’s 28-acre wildlife refuge, including aquarium exhibits, the scenic boardwalk to Narragansett Bay, and the Palmieri Pollinator Garden.
For more information, visit www.asri.org. Tickets may be ordered in advance at www.asri.org or purchased at the admissions tent at the event.
General Admission is $17 for adults; $12 for ages 4-12; family four-pack, $55; free for children 3 and under. Two-day passes are $30 for adults; $20 for ages 4-12.
