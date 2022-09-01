BRISTOL – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will host its Raptor Weekend 2022 at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eagles, owls, hawks, and falcons will be featured in live presentations, educational programs, and activities for bird enthusiasts of all ages. Audubon Raptor Weekend presents an opportunity for visitors to get up-close with many species and learn about their adaptations and habitats in this family-friendly weekend event.

