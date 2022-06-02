PROVIDENCE – Reach Out and Read Rhode Island and Neighborhood Health Plan of R.I. will host a Read and Romp, a free family literacy event, on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Roger Williams Park - Carousel Village, 1000 Elmwood Ave.
This community event for children and their families will offer fun learning-focused activities based on children’s books including storytimes, activity stations, and games. Activities are best suited for children seven and under, but all ages are welcome. Free books, carousel rides, an interactive story walk, and snacks will be available on-site. The event will occur rain or shine.
For more information, visit www.rorri.org.
