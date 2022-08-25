ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., will hold an exhibition from Saturday, Sept. 10, to Saturday, Sept. 24, “Reframed: Exploring the Talent of Visual Artists with Disabilities.”
This event is an invitational exhibition inspired by Rebekah Taussig’s Memoir “Sitting Pretty.”
The gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The NEA Big Read 2022 Kickoff and Opening Reception is Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Attleboro’s 2022 NEA Big Read book is “Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body,” by Taussig. The book is a memoir that shares personal stories from the author’s childhood to the present day. Taussig reflects on living both independently and dependently, the complex issues around charity and acts of kindness, the presentation of disability in the media, and how disability affects us all.
Exhibiting artists will be honored at this event, complimentary copies of “Sitting Pretty” will be distributed, while supplies last, family activities from the Attleboro Public Library will be provided, and live music will be performed by Attleboro pianist Brittany Dyer.
Artists Moriah Faith and Jessica Vohs, with support from the Brookline Arts Center and more than 20 New England Village Artists, worked on a large-scale canvas titled “Blooming” that will be on view during Reframed.
