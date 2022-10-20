Reverie Road will perform at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance and $24 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org.
CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening with Reverie Road featuring Winifred Horan and John Williams on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.
Reverie Road features Winifred Horan and John Williams, both formerly of Irish supergroup Solas, along with Katie Grennan and Utsav Lal in a newly-combined quartet. Embracing humor with their musical insight and natural abilities, Reverie Road offers a powerful mix including beautiful airs, upbeat reels and jigs, as well as original soundscapes that weave the roots of the Irish musical traditions with fresh new departures, according to event organizers.
The band chemistry features two fiddlers who share a common history as award-winning Irish dancers along with two instrumentalists who have sought to redefine rhythmic accompaniment. Horan is an American violinist and fiddler of Irish descent. After classical training, she played with the all-female Celtic music ensemble Cherish the Ladies before co-founding the award-winning American Irish band Solas.
Accordionist Williams, also a co-founder of Solas, has five All-Ireland titles to his credit and is the only American-born competitor ever to win first place in the Senior Concertina category, according to a news release.
Pianist Lal holds a bachelor’s degree in jazz from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and a master’s degree in contemporary improvisation from the New England Conservatory of Music. His “Ragas to Reels” concert tours bring together Indian classical music and traditional Irish music in a piano and flute combination.
Grennan was the fiddler in the Celtic-fusion band Gaelic Storm for more than five years.
