Reverie Road will perform at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance and $24 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org.

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening with Reverie Road featuring Winifred Horan and John Williams on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.

Reverie Road features Winifred Horan and John Williams, both formerly of Irish supergroup Solas, along with Katie Grennan and Utsav Lal in a newly-combined quartet. Embracing humor with their musical insight and natural abilities, Reverie Road offers a powerful mix including beautiful airs, upbeat reels and jigs, as well as original soundscapes that weave the roots of the Irish musical traditions with fresh new departures, according to event organizers.

