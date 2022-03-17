PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society on Saturday, March 19, for the first of its Bicentennial Jubilees, featuring an 1822 open house at the Society’s Aldrich House headquarters in Providence. The program will begin at 1 p.m., with timed tickets offering entry each hour until 4 p.m.
Program attendees will be treated to a variety of 1822-inspired presentations, refreshments, and entertainment on the newly refurbished first floor of the Aldrich House. Presentations will include discussions of the history of the house and its occupants, an exhibit featuring the Society’s founding documents and collection items from the 1820s, and a gallery showcasing 18th and 19-century women’s portraits from the RIHS collections.
Guests will also be invited to sample a variety of period-inspired refreshments, as well as learn about foodways of the time with speakers from Kenyon’s Grist Mill, who will be sharing sweet treats made from their flours by Charlestown’s Quonnie Farms. Visitors will also be able to try Narragansett Brewery’s 1822 Porter, created especially for the RIHS’s bicentennial.
Additional entertainment will include performances in the ballroom by the Larksgrove Duo, featuring violinist EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks and cellist Peter Zay. The pair will perform selections from the 1820s through the mid-1800s, a rich time in classical music that bridged the classical and romantic eras and included composers such as Beethoven, Schumann, Gliere, and Pleyel. Visitors will also be welcome to engage in period parlor games organized by the RIHS’s Teen Advisory Board.
Tickets are $20 for RIHS members and $25 for non-members, and can be purchased at rihs.org.
