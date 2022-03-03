WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will present William Shakespeare’s "The Tempest" from March 18-27, the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St.
The year is 1700. The Caribbean is a hotbed of naval activity as the powers of Europe vie for control of the region. Out of this chaos, the "Golden Age of Piracy" has come into full swing, generating countless legends that blur the lines between myth and history. In one such tale, a tempest arises – as if by magic – washing the good Queen Alonso and her crew of travelers ashore on a deserted island. Little do they know the storm was indeed raised by magic: the sorcery of Prospero, a man from their dark past, set on revenge.
The cast includes Justin Taylor, of North Smithfield, Lauren Ferreira of Johnston, Nicole LaBresh of Manville, Stephanie Sivalingam of East Providence, Rose Linnell of Bellingham, Mass., Carl J Gerhard of Providence, Brittney Simard of Woonsocket, Merynn Flynn of North Scituate, David Adams Murphy of Providence, Ryan James Gorman of Pawtucket, Cass L. Caduto of East Providence, and Maggie Scarborough of North Providence.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, regular admission; $16 for students, seniors and military. Tickets will be available at the door or purchase in advance at www.ristage.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.