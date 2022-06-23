PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Historical Society will kick off the 25th season of its beloved Concerts Under the Elms series on Thursday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m., at the John Brown House Museum Lawn, 52 Power St.
The six-week series, will feature a lineup of returning favorites and first-time performers selected by RIHS stakeholders in celebration of the organization’s bicentennial. Each evening will also feature a specially selected food truck.
Concerts are free for RIHS members and $10 for nonmembers. Membership packages start at $40. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and coolers.
The schedule is as follows:
• June 30: Eight to the Bar: Drawing its musical influences from American roots music – swing, boogie-woogie and Motown – the band known for its outstanding instrumentalists and vocal arrangements.
• July 7: The Leland Baker Trio: Leland Baker is a jazz saxophonist, as well as a music educator, teaching privately, and leading his own project/lecture series, Bridging Gaps. He lived and spent time honing his craft in New Orleans and New York City.
• July 14: Atwater-Donnelly provides a unique blend of traditional American and Celtic folk music.
• July 21: Timeless is a teen band based in Rhode Island performing hits from the greatest generations of music, from the 1950s-1980s.
• July 28: The Good Living Band is a powerhouse quartet from northern Rhode Island. With a vast catalog of favorites from "Friday I'm in Love" to "Ventura Highway."
• Aug. 4: The Narrow River Band is a southern RI-based acoustic rock band specializing in a wide range of music, from classic acoustic tunes from the 60s and 70s to inspired songs from emerging musical talent of today.
