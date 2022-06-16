PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Historical Society continues its free Inside the Archives series on Wednesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m., with a program presented by the RIHS’s Teen Advisory Board.
Board members will present their findings on Rhode Island’s history of suffrage and environmentalism, topics selected because of their contemporary importance to their generation. In addition to sharing an overview of each topic’s history, they will offer their reflections on the impact of viewing primary sources, and how their research shaped their opinions of the significance of archives and the future of collection practices.
The program will be held in the ballroom of the Aldrich House in Providence. Free tickets are available at rihs.org.
The Teen Advisory Board includes high school students from across the state, whose self-described mission statement is: Rhode Island’s engaged and empowered youth amplifying history’s relevance to evolve the future.
Inside the Archives is part of the Rhode Island Historical Society’s Bicentennial celebrations, sponsored by Amica Insurance.
